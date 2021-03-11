Alert: Mackinac Bridge currently closed to high-profile vehicles

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge is closed to some traffic Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says no high-profile vehicles, like semi-trucks and pickups hauling large items in the bed, can cross due to extreme winds in the Straits of Mackinac. Only cars, vans and empty pickup trucks can cross at this time.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) says winds are blowing across the bridge surface at speeds of more than 50 miles per hour. Check out the windy forecast from TV6 Meteorologist Jennifer Perez.

“Motorists are being instructed to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop,” the MBA said in its website. “Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions regarding how and when to proceed across the bridge.”

If you are planning to travel to the Straits area, please tune to AM radio 530 or 1610 for updates. Additional information and updates can be found on the MBA website.

TV6 will update this story when conditions change.

