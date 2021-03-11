A windy day is ahead

An area of low pressure, which brought widespread rain and thick fog yesterday is lifting northeast across Lake Superior during this morning. As it does so winds will strengthen out of the southwest and west. Gusts will range 40-45mph with up to around 50mph in the Keweenaw. Wind Advisories will remain in effect through the afternoon for most of the Upper Peninsula. If you have any outdoor loose objects bring those indoors. Also, look out for downed branches/trees and sporadic power outages. A quick round of light snow will move across the western counties early with clearing developing late in the day. High pressure will build in for the weekend leading to beautiful sunshine and warmth.

Today: Windy for all, light snow in the west, and temperatures falling

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Morning snowflakes followed by sunshine and cooler air

>Highs: Mainly 20s with low 30s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and much warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s south, 40s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and mild

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 40°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

