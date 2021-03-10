Advertisement

Whitmer to speak about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will speak at 1:15 p.m. eastern time Wednesday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: State of Michigan)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration will give an update Wednesday afternoon about coronavirus response, exactly one year after Michigan’s first confirmed cases.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will speak at 1:15 p.m. eastern time. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and on Facebook.

Whitmer and Khaldun will speak about continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Whitmer will also provide special remarks to honor the nearly 16,000 lives lost and families impacted by COVID-19, as March 10 marks the date of the first confirmed cases in the state a year ago. A tribute video will be unveiled as well.

Whitmer has asked everyone across Michigan to turn on the lights outside of their homes Wednesday night from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time in remembrance of the lives lost to coronavirus.

This story will be updated following Whitmer and Khaldun’s comments.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
MDOC reports third assault at Marquette Branch Prison this year
Michigan legislation and bills signed into law.
Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2B in supplemental spending

Latest News

Legislature had over $600K in confidential severance deals
This could be your pet.
Copper Country Humane Society “Poorly Drawn Pets Fundraiser”
The famous archway to L'Anse won't be welcoming Lake Trout Fest visitors this June...
Lake Trout Fest 2021 canceled
Iron Ore Heritage Authority hoping to add boardwalk to trail in Negaunee
Iron Ore Heritage Authority hoping to add boardwalk to trail in Negaunee