Whitmer to speak about coronavirus response, 1 year after Michigan’s first cases confirmed

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration will give an update Wednesday afternoon about coronavirus response, exactly one year after Michigan’s first confirmed cases.

Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will speak at 1:15 p.m. eastern time. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and on Facebook.

Whitmer and Khaldun will speak about continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Whitmer will also provide special remarks to honor the nearly 16,000 lives lost and families impacted by COVID-19, as March 10 marks the date of the first confirmed cases in the state a year ago. A tribute video will be unveiled as well.

Whitmer has asked everyone across Michigan to turn on the lights outside of their homes Wednesday night from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time in remembrance of the lives lost to coronavirus.

This story will be updated following Whitmer and Khaldun’s comments.

