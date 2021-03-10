Western Collegiate Hockey Association releases all-conference teams

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association is proud to recognize the 23 student-athletes represented on the 2020-21 All-WCHA Teams.

“WCHA Men’s League student-athletes have again shown that the talent and skill level of our league is amongst the very best in college hockey,” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said. “Congratulations to all of our All-WCHA honorees for their success as students and athletes in this most-unusual season.”

The top two seeds in the 2021 WCHA Playoffs are well-represented with 11 selections to the All-WCHA Teams from Minnesota State (seven) and Lake Superior State (four). Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan were represented by three players each.

2020-21 All-WCHA First Team

The All-WCHA First Team is headlined by Minnesota State’s record-setting goaltender Dryden McKay. The 2021 Richter Award finalist has already set WCHA records for career saves (22) and single-season goals against average in league play (1.07) this season after backstopping the Mavericks to an unprecedented fourth consecutive MacNaughton Cup championship.

The Bowling Green senior duo of Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford are joined on the All-WCHA First Team forward line by Minnesota State’s Julian Napravnik. Kruse leads the league in scoring with 33 points on 11 goals and a WCHA-best 22 assists in 28 games this season. Ford enters the postseason tied for second in overall WCHA scoring with 28 points on a league-high 16 goals and 12 helpers. Napravnik has potted five game-winning goals for the Mavericks this season, which shares the NCAA lead.

The All-WCHA First Team blueline is manned by Bowling Green’s Will Cullen and Bemidji State’s Elias Rosén. Cullen tops all league defensemen in points (22), goals (six), assists (16), power-play assists (eight), power-play points (nine) and game-winning goals (two) in all games. Rosen, a WCHA All-Rookie selection a year ago, was the top-scoring defensemen in league play with nine points on two goals and seven assists.

2020-21 All-WCHA Second Team

Northern Michigan’s Joseph Nardi, Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith and Lake Superior State’s Ashton Calder make up the front line on the All-WCHA Second Team. Nardi’s 28 points and 18 assists in the Wildcats’ 24 contests this season rank second in their respective categories for all games this season. Smith led the WCHA in power-play points in league with nine on three goals and six assists in 14 games. Calder skates into the postseason with 23 points on 12 goals and 11 assists for the Lakers.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer and Lake Superior State’s Will Riedell patrol the All-WCHA Second Team blueline. Swoyer, who was a four-time WCHA Defenseman of the Week pick this season, tops all league defenders with 69 shots on goal this season and ranks second in defenseman scoring with 16 points on three goals and 13 assists. Riedell’s two game-winning goals in league contests were the most by any defenseman this season.

Lake Superior State’s Mareks Mitens is the second team netminder. The Ventspils, Latvia, native has posted a 1.86 goals-against average this season and a .934 save percentage for the Lakers.

2020-21 All-WCHA Third Team

Michigan Tech’s Trenton Bliss, Northern Michigan’s André Ghantous and Lake Superior State’s Pete Veillette make up the All-WCHA Third Team forward line. Bliss tops the Tech scoring chart this season with 25 points on 12 goals and 13 assists to rank No. 5 on the WCHA scoring chart. Ghantous won the WCHA scoring championship with a 6g-14a/20pts line in league play this season. Veillette has registered 21 points on 11 goals and 10 assists for Lake State this season.

The Minnesota State duo of freshman Akito Hirose and senior Riese Zmolek earn the All-WCHA Third Team nod at defenseman. Hirose is the lone freshman on the league’s first, second and third teams this season and is currently tied for second in scoring among league rookies with 13 points on a goal and 12 assists. The helper total also ranks second among rookies and tied for fourth among all defensemen. Maverick captain Zmolek leads an MSU defensive corps that tops the nation in goals allowed per game with a 1.45 average.

Bemidji State’s Zach Driscoll is the All-WCHA third team goaltender. Driscoll is the only league netminder to face more than 600 shots this season (683), stopping a league-high 630 in 23 contests for the Beavers this season. His career shutout total of 10 is tied for fourth among all active NCAA netminders.

2020-21 WCHA All-Rookie Team

This year’s WCHA All-Rookie Team features a forward line that spans three continents. Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth led all WCHA rookies in both overall and league scoring this season. In 28 total games, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native has registered 18 points on two goals and a WCHA rookie-best 16 assists. In league play, Caderoth finished with 10 points on 10 assists to again top the scoring chart. Bemidji State’s Lukas Sillinger is tied for second in rookie scoring as the playoffs begin. The Regina, Sask., native has potted five goals and dished out eight assists for 13 points in his rookie campaign. Alabama Huntsville’s Tyrone Bronte earned national Rookie of the Month honors in November. The Melbourne, Australia, native shares the WCHA rookie lead in power-play goals with three so far this season.

The All-Rookie defenseman corps hails from Mankato as Minnesota State’s Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone are the picks on the blueline. Hirose was a two-time WCHA Rookie of the Week honoree and earned league Rookie of the Month honors in December. Livingstone is No. 2 in rookie defenseman scoring behind Hirose with seven points on a goal and six assists.

Northern Michigan’s Rico DiMatteo gets the nod in net for the All-Rookie team. After making his collegiate debut on Feb. 2, the Brasher Hills, N.Y., native posted a 4-4-1 mark in nine games for the Wildcats with one shutout, a .903 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.

2020-21 All-WCHA Teams

First Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Brandon Kruse%+ F Sr. Bowling Green Saline, Mich.

Julian Napravnik^ F Jr. Minnesota State Bad Nauheim, Germany

Connor Ford& F Sr. Bowling Green Pittsburgh, Pa.

Will Cullen D Jr. Bowling Green Pelham Manor, N.Y.

Elias Rosén@& D So. Bemidji State Mora, Sweden

Dryden McKay+^! G Jr. Minnesota State Downers Grove, Ill.

Second Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Joseph Nardi F Sr. Northern Michigan Edmonton, Alta.

Nathan Smith F So. Minnesota State Hudson, Fla.

Ashton Calder^ F Jr. Lake Superior State Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Colin Swoyer D Jr. Michigan Tech Hinsdale, Ill.

Will Riedell D Sr. Lake Superior State Greensboro, N.C.

Mareks Mitens G Sr. Lake Superior State Ventspils, Latvia

Third Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Trenton Bliss F Jr. Michigan Tech Appleton, Wis.

Andre Ghantous F So. Northern Michigan Glendale, Calif.

Pete Veillette F Jr. Lake Superior State Drummondville, Que.

Akito Hirose D Fr. Minnesota State Calgary, Alta.

Riese Zmolek D Sr. Minnesota State Rochester, Minn.

Zach Driscoll# G Sr. Bemidji State Apple Valley, Minn.

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Name Pos. Class School Hometown

Arvid Caderoth F Fr. Michigan Tech Gothenburg, Sweden

Lukas Sillinger F Fr. Bemidji State Regina, Sask.

Tyrone Bronte F Fr. Alabama Huntsville Melbourne, Australia

Akito Hirose D Fr. Minnesota State Calgary, Alta.

Jake Livingstone D Fr. Minnesota State Creston, B.C.

Rico DiMatteo G Fr. Northern Michigan Brasher Falls, N.Y.

! – denotes 2019-20 All-WCHA First Team

# - denotes 2019-20 All-WCHA Second Team

& - denotes 2019-20 All-WCHA Third Team

@ - denotes 2019-20 WCHA All-Rookie Team

+ - denotes 2018-19 All-WCHA Second Team

^ - denotes 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team

% - denotes 2017-18 WCHA All-Rookie Team

