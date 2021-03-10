The Munising News and Alger County Shopper are coming to an end

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - One local U.P. news outlet is closing its doors for good.

For over 125 years, The Munising News has served as the backbone of the community, Owner, Willie Peterson, said.

“We document all of their memories. The bursts, their weddings, sadly when they pass away.”

But now, it’s coming to an end.

“The reason we’re closing is we can’t hire staff. That’s the only reason. Business is good and the community wants the paper.”

The decision didn’t come easy for him and his wife, Nancy. They’ve owned the newspaper for nearly 23 years and put it up for sale almost a year ago, but Peterson said he can’t leave it to someone with nothing.

“We’ve had some interested parties and we’ve had some people who are very interested, but we won’t sell it to somebody without the staff.”

And from government meetings, to school sports, to even a visit from Jennifer Granholm, who was the Attorney General time, Peterson said he is thankful for being able to serve the community.

“As I’ve told many people, we don’t really own the newspaper – the community does, and we’re just the caretakers.”

The Alger County Shopper will also be dissolved by the Petersons.

Both papers will cease operation on March 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.