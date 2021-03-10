Advertisement

Michigan Legislature discloses $700,000 in state official payouts

Republicans have blasted Governor Whitmer for other severance payouts
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.(WILX)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan legislature has disclosed $700,000 in separation agreements and legal settlements over the past decade on Tuesday.

The information comes after the six-figure payout to former state health director Robert Gordon was revealed.

Legislative Republicans have blasted Governor Whitmer for that and other severance payouts.

So far in the past decade, there have been about 30 deals in the senate and three in the house.

Critics are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy, though it is unclear if any legislative employee got a six-figure payout like the former health director.

