Michigan Legislature discloses $700,000 in state official payouts

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan legislature has disclosed $700,000 in separation agreements and legal settlements over the past decade on Tuesday.

The information comes after the six-figure payout to former state health director Robert Gordon was revealed.

Legislative Republicans have blasted Governor Whitmer for that and other severance payouts.

So far in the past decade, there have been about 30 deals in the senate and three in the house.

Critics are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy, though it is unclear if any legislative employee got a six-figure payout like the former health director.

