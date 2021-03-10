St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette starts to see returning customers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The thrift store re-opened last October after being closed for a couple of months during the pandemic.

According to the staff, it’s been a slow start, but donations are starting to increase.

Spring items are now starting to appear in the store, along with returning customers.

A sales associate, Alice Bengry, says it’s uplifting to see familiar faces again.

“It’s been hard on everybody, and I think that people are just starting to come out again,” says Bengry. “I just saw a regular this morning that used to come in every morning, he hasn’t been in in over a year. So that was a real delight that people are starting to come out again.”

Bengry says they are taking monetary donations towards a new hauling truck that was bought last year. To donate, customers can round up to the nearest dollar when checking out at the register.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.