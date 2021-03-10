Spring is in the air; U.P. gardening centers prepare for new season of planting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say goodbye to the snow, and “hello” to your green thumb.

Greenhouses and gardening centers in the U.P. are preparing for Spring.

“We are cautiously optimistic that Spring is coming, even though there’s probably more snow coming here or there,” Rowan Bunce, owner and operator of Rock River Farm, said.

And because of the chance of more snow, Bunce said the U.P’s growing season is short, so don’t begin gardening just yet.

“It’s about 90 days long. So, a lot of stuff does need to be started inside. A lot of the greenhouses in the area do start seeds, so they will have all of that figured out for you,” he said.

But if you do prefer to start your own seeds, Alex Tadder, co-owner of Northern Hydroponics in Marquette, said you can do just that, but moving them to small pots as they grow is a good idea.

“Just something easy to acclimate them outside on the nice days and bringing them inside when it gets cold during the nighttime.”

However, if you don’t have room for a garden, Tadder said nursery tents are a great alternative for indoor use.

“[It] fits two propagation trays just right. We have a couple different materials - rock wool or peat moss - great for starting seeds. They transplant into whatever medium you’d like.”

If you don’t know where to start or what to plant this year, Rock River Farm has plant starter kits ready to go.

“Our average size kits are enough to plant a garden that will feed a family of four. We’ve got vegetable kits, salsa kits,” and more, Bunce said.

Bunce said Rock River Farm will be holding gardening classes this Spring, and will have a “pick your own flowers” field this year. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook here.

Additionally, if you don’t know where to begin with your garden, Northern Hydroponics does free consultations right in the store.

