Preliminary injunction dissolved: Café Rosetta can reopen soon

A reopening date has not yet been announced for Café Rosetta.
Café Rosetta in Calumet. Shown in early 2021 when the café was closed.
Café Rosetta in Calumet. Shown in early 2021 when the café was closed.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet café can reopen soon following a decision by a downstate judge.

According to the court document for Wednesday, March 10, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Stokes ordered her court’s Jan. 22 preliminary injunction against Café Rosetta to be dissolved.

Earlier this week, the Western U.P. Health Department (WUPHD) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) lifted closure orders and the food license suspension to allow the court to make the decision.

A reopening date has not yet been announced for Café Rosetta. TV6 has reached out, but has not heard back at the time of posting.

MDARD says they have not issued any fines against Café Rosetta for any food law violations, but says the court had assessed fines. Other state agencies may have issued additional fines as well. TV6 is working to see how much has been paid, and is currently owed, by Café Rosetta.

To read the entire court document, click here. Read previous stories about Café Rosetta here.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

