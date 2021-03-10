Advertisement

NMU is designated as a ‘voter-friendly’ campus

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is now one of 231 institutions in 37 states that is considered a ‘voter-friendly’ campus as of Tuesday.

President of Associated Students of NMU (ASNMU), Emma Drever said the university went through a year-long evaluation to determine how accessible the campus is to voter information.

The application process was a combined campus-wide and community effort.

“The couple weeks before the Fall semester we started calling all of the department heads at Northern and all of the deans to tell them that we wanted to come give a short presentation in classes about how to register to vote, the reasons you should register to vote and how you go about getting your absentee ballot,” Drever said. “We worked with the city clerk to establish a satellite office on campus so that students, or anyone in the Marquette community, can come onto campus and register to vote.”

The organization also took initiatives such as a civic engagement-themed scavenger hunt, partnering with other school organizations and setting up tables throughout campus with voters information. Students have also asked past legislation to ask for Election Day as a holiday, but have been unsuccessful in their attempt.

Drever, who plans on graduating in May, said she wants to leave a paper trail for the next leader of the committee.

“Here are all the partnerships we developed and here are all the contact info for those and this is what they’ve helped us with,” she said. “So that, if and when I’m not here, during the next election other people will be able to see where we left off and move forward.”

The voter friendly campus designation is valid until December 2022.

