Negaunee middle school students learn life skills during ‘genius hour’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Genius hour gives Negaunee Middle School students one hour every week to work on a self-designed project. The students can choose any kind of project that benefits either themselves, the school, or the community.

Every Thursday, Kyle Saari’s fifth grade class uses the entire period of second hour to work on their projects.

Two of the students, Mitchell Knapp and Mitchell Lasich, teamed up to make a kit with homemade masks, socks, and hand sanitizer for care centers around Marquette.

“I learned that it’s really easy to make something that you didn’t know you could make,” said Mitchell.

Ryleigh Bragencer raised $350 with a can drive. She will use the money to provide pizza to healthcare workers.

“I learned that I’m brave enough to be able to do this,” says Ryleigh. “And I learned that I can help other people in a simple way.”

Saari says it’s great to see the students learning to recognize and pursue their passions.

“We started genius hours because so often kids are told what they can’t do, whether it be because of their age or the grade level that they’re at,” says Saari. “So that one hour per week, it’s amazing how it gives them the ability to realize what they’re passionate about and try to take that a step forward and challenge themselves.”

The program began in 2013 and runs every year from November until May.

