More Warmth Wednesday Along with Rain

Colder Temperatures are Expected Late in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Periods of rain with areas of fog

Highs: 40s to near 50

Thursday: Colder, some snow showers and flurries northwest, mostly cloudy elsewhere with a trend toward clearing in the afternoon

Highs: upper 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast, temperatures should fall off some during the day

Friday: Colder, some flurries north

Highs: 20s to 30 north, 30s south

Saturday: Sunny

Highs: upper 30s to mid 40s

High pressure will dominate our weather into early next week.  That means quiet conditions with temperatures near average for mid-March.

