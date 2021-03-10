Michigan DNR’s Western UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet in virtual session

WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. eastern on Thursday, March 18.

This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among agenda items selected by council members, the group is scheduled to receive updates on the inland walleye management plan, carbon credits and renewable energy, and council membership.

The public may participate in the session by attending the virtual format. For instructions and additional details, please contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by 3:00 p.m. eastern Wednesday, March 17.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens’ advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate current agendas, past meeting minutes and reports, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

