Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is facing vehicular homicide and DUI charges in northern Georgia following a fatal traffic crash last month.

According to law enforcement and court records for White County, Georgia, 30-year-old Matthew Everett Morgan was the driver in a single-vehicle pick-up crash. The crash happened about 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 17 on GA-75 near Tom Bell Road, north of Cleveland, Ga.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says Morgan failed to make a curve in the road. He ended up driving through the ditch, rolled the vehicle over, and came to rest on a steep embankment, with his truck in an upright position.

According to GSP, Morgan and his passenger, 30-year-old Gregory Przytulski, of Waterford, Mich., were both seriously injured in the crash and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Przytulski died at the hospital five days later.

Court records show that Morgan is facing the following charges, authorized on Feb. 23:

Homicide by vehicle, 1st degree; a felony

DUI-Driving under the influence of alcohol

Failure to maintain lane

Driving while license suspended/revoked; a misdemeanor

Acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle

Traffic violations: No proof of insurance; expired tag

According to the White County court records, Morgan bonded out on Feb. 25, within one hour of being booked on the charges.

TV6 will update this story as the case progresses.

