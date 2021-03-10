Advertisement

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for Home Repair Program

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Amid material shortages driving prices up and high demand for contractors, the cost of home repairs in the area continues to rise.

With the average home age in Marquette County around 53 years old, many residents face critical repairs with their aging homes. This is a particularly difficult burden for low- or fixed-income households and oftentimes are unable to be completed while families cover other basic needs.

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity can assist qualified families and individuals residing in Marquette County with critical home repairs through the income-based Home Repair Program. Homeowners can receive help for a variety of critical home repairs including roofs, water heater and furnace replacements, mobility modifications and more. After receiving an application and being income approved, Habitat will work with the homeowner to assess the full scope of repairs needed on the home and to prioritize the projects and funding for the most critical issues.

Applications are being accepted for the 2021 program now through November and can be picked up at the main office located at 2354 US 41 South in Harvey or printed online at https://mqthabitat.org/.

Funding for this program is made possible through a variety of grants, donations, and the sales of donated items at Habitat’s ReStore. In addition to this funding, homeowners may be asked to contribute to the projects on a sliding scale basis with a no interest loan from Habitat.

For more information, please call the main office at 906-228-3578.

