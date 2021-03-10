Lake Trout Fest 2021 canceled

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - After reflecting on how to hold Baraga County’s Lake Trout Fest in June... a decision was made to cancel the event.

The decision was made by the Baraga County Visitors Bureau and the Lake Trout Festival Board.

“We are unfortunately having to cancel it for the second year in a row,” said Steve Koski, an organizer of Lake Trout Fest. “With COVID right now, we feel that we can’t do a good job of it.”

One of the biggest problems is a large number of people Lake Trout Festival typically ‘reels’ in.

Koski said on a good year 150 boats will load into Lake Superior and nearly 500 fishermen will arrive in the town.

“We asked the Health Department what we had to do,” said Koski. “Their recommendations were that we still have to keep our distances, [and can’t have] large gatherings.”

That being said, he explained the family-inclusive nature of Lake Trout Fest would cause problems with those given guidelines.

With bounce houses and coin tosses for kids and closely packed corridors lining into vendors for adults... social distancing would be challenging.

“We don’t want to be the blame for a big spreader event if something does happen,” said Koski.

Until then Koski hoped people will remain excited for the next one.

Which he said will again be set for the second weekend of June next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.