Ishpeming middle school students compete in cook-off

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The cafeteria at Ishpeming High School was busy today, while fifth grade students gathered around steaming pans of pasta dishes, trying to out-cook their classmates.

Three judges hovered over, waiting to taste each meal. The stakes were high, as the winning dish was promised a slot in the lunch menu rotation for the rest of the year.

In the end, the winning dish contained zucchini, bell pepper, and cucumber over a bed of feta cheese and bowtie pasta.

The competition wraps up a six-week program built by a middle school teacher, Kaitlin Rich, and Dan Perkins from Partridge Creek Farms.

“We have formed such an amazing thing for these kids,” says Kaitlin Rich, a Middle School Teacher at Ishpeming. “It’s just authentic, hands-on, project-based learning and they are loving it. They are so excited; they are cooking for their families at home.”

Rich says he program started with students growing vegetables with Perkins at Partridge Creek Farms, and has grown into teaching the students healthy eating habits, planting strategies, and how to harvest.

She says all of the produce used in the competition was donated by the Marquette Food Co-op.

