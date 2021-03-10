Advertisement

Ishpeming middle school students compete in cook-off

The stakes were high, as the winning dish was promised a slot in the lunch menu rotation for the rest of the year.
The winning dish contained zucchini, bell pepper, and cucumber over a bed of feta cheese and...
The winning dish contained zucchini, bell pepper, and cucumber over a bed of feta cheese and bowtie pasta.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The cafeteria at Ishpeming High School was busy today, while fifth grade students gathered around steaming pans of pasta dishes, trying to out-cook their classmates.

Three judges hovered over, waiting to taste each meal. The stakes were high, as the winning dish was promised a slot in the lunch menu rotation for the rest of the year.

In the end, the winning dish contained zucchini, bell pepper, and cucumber over a bed of feta cheese and bowtie pasta.

The competition wraps up a six-week program built by a middle school teacher, Kaitlin Rich, and Dan Perkins from Partridge Creek Farms.

“We have formed such an amazing thing for these kids,” says Kaitlin Rich, a Middle School Teacher at Ishpeming. “It’s just authentic, hands-on, project-based learning and they are loving it. They are so excited; they are cooking for their families at home.”

Rich says he program started with students growing vegetables with Perkins at Partridge Creek Farms, and has grown into teaching the students healthy eating habits, planting strategies, and how to harvest.

She says all of the produce used in the competition was donated by the Marquette Food Co-op.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
MDOC reports third assault at Marquette Branch Prison this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh of the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post was honored following her help...
MSP trooper honored with signed plaque following Rock puppy mill case

Latest News

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021
(Gogebic Community College logo)
GCC announces graduation plans for May
Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Two students teamed up to make a kit with homemade masks, hand sanitizer and socks for care...
Negaunee middle school students learn life skills during ‘genius hour’