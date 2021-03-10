Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority looking for food vendors for summer events

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some summer events are returning to downtown Iron Mountain, in 2021. Out to Lunch, Italian Fest and Octoberfest will be back this year, with COVID-19 protocols in place to make these events successful and safe.

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is now looking for food vendors and sponsors, that fit with a specific event.

“Italian Fest, obviously we are looking for Italian cuisine specifically, same with Octoberfest; We would love to see some traditional Bavarian dishes. For Out to Lunch, we would just like to have a nice variety with a few different options for our attendees,” said Amber Pipp the Iron Mountain DDA program director.

The application deadline is March 31st. Click here to apply.

