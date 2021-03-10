Advertisement

Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority looking for food vendors for summer events

The application deadline is March 31st for all three events.
Some food from Italian Fest in 2019.
Some food from Italian Fest in 2019.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Some summer events are returning to downtown Iron Mountain, in 2021. Out to Lunch, Italian Fest and Octoberfest will be back this year, with COVID-19 protocols in place to make these events successful and safe.

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is now looking for food vendors and sponsors, that fit with a specific event.

“Italian Fest, obviously we are looking for Italian cuisine specifically, same with Octoberfest; We would love to see some traditional Bavarian dishes. For Out to Lunch, we would just like to have a nice variety with a few different options for our attendees,” said Amber Pipp the Iron Mountain DDA program director.

The application deadline is March 31st. Click here to apply.

