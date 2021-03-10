How COVID-19 impacted the homeless community and Room at the Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the last year, many have been impacted by COVID-19. America’s homeless population has felt that impact especially hard.

Before the pandemic began, Room at the Inn operated as a rotating shelter between a dozen local churches. When COVID-19 struck Marquette County, executive director Nick Emmendorfer says he realized that was no longer an option.

“We needed a quick, emergency shelter in a facility that would sustain up to 30 bodies, plus staff, and allow us to be socially distanced,” said Emmendorfer.

Emmendorfer and his team set out to establish a permanent shelter. In the meantime, Lakeview Arena served as a temporary shelter for Marquette County’s homeless population until mid-September.

“If that piece had not been in place, I don’t know if Room at the Inn would have made it through the first part of COVID,” Emmendorfer said.

Just as the permanent facility neared completion, the project hit a roadblock.

“We had an outbreak within the shelter of COVID,” said Emmendorfer. “At its height, we had 16 to 30 people test positive for COVID, staff included.”

Emmendorfer says a small group of Marquette churches stepped up to assist the shelter during that time. After a few weeks of running the service with minimal staff, Room at the Inn opened its first permanent shelter on Christmas Eve.

“It’s got capacity for up to 30 people plus overflow,” Emmendorfer said. “We have 24/7 services, which is something that this community has never been able to offer for homeless individuals.”

Emmendorfer says the shelter is also helping the homeless community stay protected from the coronavirus.

“Two weeks ago today, 15 individuals at Room at the Inn—staff and guests included—opted for the vaccine,” said Emmendorfer. “We continue to encourage guests and individuals who interact with the agency to pursue the vaccine for themselves.”

Room at the Inn has also been testing guests, staff, and volunteers weekly since October.

Looking ahead, Emmendorfer says he believes the future is bright for Room at the Inn, as well as the homeless community in Marquette County.

“The goal for our whole community should be to make homelessness rare, brief, and one time,” he said. “I think we’re moving in that direction.”

Emmendorfer says Room at the Inn is always looking for volunteers to help serve meals. He says monetary donations are also appreciated.

For more information on how to get involved with the shelter, visit Room at the Inn’s website or Facebook page.

