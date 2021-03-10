Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate celebrates ‘International Women Build Week’

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Homes that have been built entirely by women, through the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate, have helped many people around Dickinson County, including Amanda Johnson. She says she was a single mom, struggling to make rent, before she received a home through the affiliate; And what came with that house, was much more than lower bills.

“Honestly, it means family. I’ve gained family, and now I’m able to create a future with my kids,” said Johnson.

Johnson says because she knows what this event means to her, she continues to help others, just like Ann LaBelle, another volunteer builder.

“The volunteering of women and getting together, really makes me feel empowered,” said LaBelle.

LaBelle says building a home has also taught her useful tips and tricks in construction.

“Learning how to side a house and doing different things, makes me independent,” she said.

And anyone can volunteer just ask Julie Lanthier.

“You pull stuff down, tear down insulation, and carpet, but you have a fun time with the women,” signed Lanthier.

Nancy Pellegrini, the affiliate director, says that’s exactly what International Women’s Build Week is meant to celebrate; The accomplishments and relationships that have been made since 2009.

“They have always been successful; They are absolutely the most favorite event that we have for volunteers,” said Pellegrini.

Women Build will be back this summer, with COVID-19 protocols in place, to create a safe environment and home for those, just like Amanda Johnson.

