GCC announces graduation plans for May

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College announced its plans for the 2021 commencement ceremony.

“Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and to protect our students, their families, faculty and staff, we decided to host a virtual graduation ceremony to be aired on YouTube on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CST. The link once available will be shared with our students via email, on our website and to social media,” said Dr. George McNulty. “This decision was not an easy one, and we are already working diligently to provide students with a ceremony that they will remember.”

Students will once again receive graduation boxes with a cap and gown, diploma cover and other memorable items to assist in the celebration of this momentous occasion. Boxes will be available for pickup one week prior to graduation at the main campus in Ironwood or the Copper Country Center in Houghton or can be mailed.

Graduates are reminded to apply for graduation on the home page of the college website at Gogebic.edu under featured events – click on the graduation link. For questions, please call the Vice President of Student Services Office at 906-307-1212.

The graduates of 2020 and 2021 will have the opportunity to participate in the 2022 graduation ceremony and GCC encourages everyone to do so!

“These students have persevered through a pandemic and emerged stronger, wiser, and BOLDER for it. We are excited to see what their future holds and the doors that will now be open as a result of their education at GCC,” said Dr. McNulty.

Please contact the President’s office with any questions at 906-307-1201 or email president@gogebic.edu.

