Events industry one of the hardest hit over the past year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Seven days before the one of biggest party days of the spring—Saint Patrick’s Day—Michigan’s first cases of coronavirus were reported.

Bill Digneit, co-owner of Double Trouble Entertainment and DIGS in downtown Marquette, said St. Patrick’s Day is a huge day for both businesses, and that was just the beginning of their worries.

“We kind of all thought it was going to be like two weeks, a month maybe, and then we would figure this out, like, there had to be a plan, right? We’re prepared for this, we’re the United States of America,” said Digneit. “And then we realized that no one was prepared for this.”

Double Trouble hosts and sponsors over a thousand events each year throughout the community. Digneit said one after another, the business lost 90 percent of its events.

“Big events, large events was the first industry to shut down, and we’ll be the last to go back, unfortunately,” he said.

He thinks it’ll be another two years before the industry is back up to speed.

Digneit said Double Trouble made it through the year with four large grants, which helped his family, and his few dozen employees, be able to pay their bills.

He said he ended up having to furlough all his employees through the holidays, but that’s not all that was lost.

“This is a community in Marquette that loves to fundraise,” he said. “So, we’ve lost out Lip Sync Battle, we’ve lost out on Dancing with Our Stars—for U.P. Home Health and Hospice. Certain golf outings even didn’t get to happen last year because we weren’t sure what was going to happen.”

He said the pandemic also forced them to adapt the way they do things, some of which may stick around in the future.

“People have realized that we can sanitize in different ways. We’ve adapted to technology and really taking our business to be almost more efficient in some ways. If someone has a sick day, we know how to facilitate that,” he explained.

Now, Double Trouble is focusing on the summer, specifically outdoor events where social distancing is easier.

“With the new executive order right now where 300-person outdoor gatherings can happen, that’s pretty exciting for us,” Digneit said. “We hope that that stays and that people stay vigilant.”

Digneit said some events are already starting to pop back up, and he has been able to bring back some of his employees.

Although it may take a while to get back to “normal,” Digneit is staying optimistic.

“This warm weather is really sending it in the right direction,” he laughed, “So let’s get it done, people!”

