Copper Country Humane Society “Poorly Drawn Pets Fundraiser”

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Humane Society is holding its “Poorly Drawn Pets Fundraiser.”

To participate, people can upload photos of their pets to the shelter’s website where payment is taken.

The cost is a 20$ minimum payment with the option to donate.

After the drawing is done, the staff will scan the result and send it as a digital attachment.

The goal is to raise money for future vet bills and other pet necessities.

“You make a minimum donation, and then the staff and volunteers draw your pet,” said Rebecca Brink, CCHS animal caretaker.

“The fun part is, we’re not all great artists. Most of us actually aren’t the best artists. You never quite know what you’ll get, and you just end up with a lot of fun and silly stuff,” added Brink.

You can submit photos all week up until Friday when submissions close.

The Humane Society looks forward to seeing and drawing your pets this week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.