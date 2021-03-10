Advertisement

Buy your own island in the Bahamas

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can own your very own slice of Caribbean paradise.

Little Ragged Island in the Bahamas, also known as St. Andrew’s, is for sale.

The 730-acre-island boasts freshwater ponds, snorkeling and sailing opportunities.

And as a bonus, there are flamingos.

If you like your privacy, your nearest neighbor is a 10-minute boat ride away.

The island is on sale through Concierge Auctions, a U.S. real estate company that sells properties to the highest bidder.

To join the auction, you’ll need a $100,000 deposit.

The island is listed for $19.5 million, but there’s no minimum bid.

The auction opens on March 26 and closes on March 31.

Brokers have reported a huge spike in demand for private islands since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caspian Ski Hill off County Road 424 in Iron County, Mich.
UPDATE: 2 children injured in sledding accident in Caspian
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
MDOC reports third assault at Marquette Branch Prison this year
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh of the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post was honored following her help...
MSP trooper honored with signed plaque following Rock puppy mill case

Latest News

Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Ruling could put 3rd-degree murder charge in play for Chauvin
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Tony Blinken, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Top US, China officials to meet over intense divides
St. Vincent de Paul store in Marquette.
St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette starts to see returning customers
The Munising News owners, Willie and Nancy Peterson, announce the end of the local newspapers.
The Munising News and Alger County Shopper are coming to an end
Nearly one year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 525,000 people in the...
Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises