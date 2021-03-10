Brisk Westerly Winds Funnel Colder Air into Upper Michigan Thursday
But Temperatures Will Still be Somewhat Above Average
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Thursday: Colder with gusty west winds, some snow showers and flurries northwest, clearing from the west in the afternoon
Highs: upper 30s to low 40s, temperatures falling a few degrees over central and eastern sections
Friday: Colder, chance of flurries north, partly cloudy
Highs: 20s to 30 northwest, 30s southeast
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: 40s northwest, low to mid 50s southeast
Sunday: Somewhat colder, mostly sunny
Highs: 30s northwest, 40s southeast
Plan on dry, quiet weather through much of next week with sunny mild days and clear chilly nights.
