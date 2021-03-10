Advertisement

Brisk Westerly Winds Funnel Colder Air into Upper Michigan Thursday

But Temperatures Will Still be Somewhat Above Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Thursday: Colder with gusty west winds, some snow showers and flurries northwest, clearing from the west in the afternoon

Highs: upper 30s to low 40s, temperatures falling a few degrees over central and eastern sections

Friday: Colder, chance of flurries north, partly cloudy

Highs: 20s to 30 northwest, 30s southeast

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: 40s northwest, low to mid 50s southeast

Sunday: Somewhat colder, mostly sunny

Highs: 30s northwest, 40s southeast

Plan on dry, quiet weather through much of next week with sunny mild days and clear chilly nights.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

