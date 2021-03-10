Bonifas Arts Center presents ‘Youth in Art’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The “Youth in Art” exhibit has been a part of the Bonifas Arts Center in Escanba for decades.

“The first day I got my postcard for seventh grade I felt like I was an artist. It was such an exciting thing because I always wanted to be an artist,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator at the Bonifas Arts Center.

It takes student’s artwork from school and puts it on display in the Bonifas Gallery.

“The community would be really surprised of the abilities that the students have,” said Sue Furney, treasurer for Greater Federation of Women’s Club in Escanaba.

This art show is made possible by several local sponsors, which all pick awards to be given for each grade.

“Including Verso, the Bonifas, the Kiwanis Club, and the GFWC and DSISD and MEA,” said Oman. (General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District, and the Michigan Education Association)

With support provided by Art Bridges, an organization supporting art in America.

“It’s such a great exhibit. It makes you smile, you walk away happy. It’s bright and colorful especially after just getting through winter,” said Oman.

If you find a piece you like, the Bonifas has “kid comments” you can fill out for the artist.

“That could change that child’s life. You just never know what your kind words could do for another person,” said Oman.

Flying above the art pieces are hundreds of birds for a community art project.

“The adults are painting metal birds that will be part of a sculpture that will be down at Ludington Park later this summer,” said Oman.

To get the kids involved, each class was given birds for the students to color.

“The birds are so creative, those kids I tell you. Some are rainbows, some are just a big block color, some have sayings on them, some have feet, some of them made them into airplanes,” said Oman.

The exhibit normally has 750 to 800 pieces, but has less than half this year due to less students in classrooms. Everyone is welcome to visit “Youth in Art” before it closes on March 25.

