Advocate for victims of sexual and domestic assault

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Women’s Center is in need of volunteers.

Sexual and domestic assault survivor advocate Alexandria Martin says to move forward, victims need reliable support 24/7.

Volunteers remain on standby and provide immediate assistance to victims of assault.

Training is one day long and takes place at the Women’s Center in Munising.

“We have a sexual assault and domestic violence response team. These are the volunteers outside of business hours that would respond to calls from law enforcement and hospitals to be with the victim, to be a support, and start empowering them right in the moment and helping give them control,” explains Martin.

To schedule a training day, contact Alexandria Martin by phone at 906-387-4554, or by email at algerwc@wcmqt.org

For more information on resources and services provided by the Women’s Center, visit its website here.

