A rainy Wednesday on the way

Light rain develops late in the morning. Then, a swath of moderate rain moves in from the south and becomes widespread as an area of low pressure lifts north through Wisconsin. This evening, the rain transitions to a mix including patchy freezing rain across the western U.P. Ice accumulation will be limited, but enough to create a thin glaze in higher elevations overnight, which will lead to icy roads by the morning. Tomorrow the mix transitions to light snow with up to an inch of snow. Rainfall amounts for most places will range .50″-.80″ with up to 1″ in a few isolated locations. High pressure works for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Today: Cloudy, rainy, and mild

>Highs: Upper 40s, low 50s

Tonight: Mix west with patchy freezing rain, rain tapering off elsewhere

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Morning light snow on the west end with clouds slowly clearing

>Highs: Low 40s early, 30s by the afternoon

Friday: Cooler and mostly sunny

>Highs: Mainly upper 20s, low 30s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Monday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.