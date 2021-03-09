Two Marquette County antique stores doing well despite the pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Boomerang Retro & Relics in downtown Marquette, owner Nick Dupras says no one knew what was going to happen during the early months of the health crisis. Surprisingly, business has been steady.

“We really didn’t know what to expect in terms of numbers, foot traffic, tourists and such,” Dupras said. “But, there was a lot of people. The people seemed ready to go and buy things.”

Dupras says his store was closed for at least two months during last spring. However, he was able to sell items online. Since reopening in early June, he says numbers have exceeded the previous year.

“Once we were open again, we had a very busy summer,” Dupras stated. “Sales have been up consistently. Even into the winter, after Christmas was a little slow for us. But, it’s been very busy.”

About 15 minutes away is Irontown Antiques in Negaunee. When COVID-19 started spreading, part-owner Darrell Barber took immediate action and closed his store before any orders were announced.

“We didn’t know what this was and how dangerous it was,” Barber said. “We just tried to get ahead of the curve.”

Barber has seen an uptick in sales over the winter. As of right now, he says his business is running on a positive note.

“Before the pandemic, we were probably going on a pretty good season,” he mentioned. “I think a lot of businesses up here were. But, things are definitely climbing back up there.”

Barber and Dupras want to thank the public for its support these past several months and look forward to seeing more customers when a sense of normalcy returns.

