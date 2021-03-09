Two children injured in sledding accident in Caspian

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two children were injured in a Monday night sledding accident in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted EMTs at the scene where two young children were injured while sledding in Caspian.

The sheriff’s office says the two children were brought by ambulance to Iron Mountain. Based on public Facebook posts, at least one child was later flown to Milwaukee for treatment.

No other details were immediately available. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

