Advertisement

Two children injured in sledding accident in Caspian

The sheriff’s office says the two children were brought by ambulance to Iron Mountain. At least one was later flown to Milwaukee for treatment.
Sledding accident graphic.
Sledding accident graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two children were injured in a Monday night sledding accident in Iron County.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted EMTs at the scene where two young children were injured while sledding in Caspian.

The sheriff’s office says the two children were brought by ambulance to Iron Mountain. Based on public Facebook posts, at least one child was later flown to Milwaukee for treatment.

No other details were immediately available. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
Murder scene on Ojibwa Trail
Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire

Latest News

The Secretary of State branch office in Marquette.
Michigan Department of State to upgrade virtual services
The police are stopping drivers who do not have license plates.
Marquette City Police instructions for unregistered vehicles
Michigan legislation and bills signed into law.
Gov. Whitmer signs at least $2B in supplemental spending
Bottles of wine in a retail establishment.
Recent report: More than 250K bottles of wine illegally shipped into Michigan in late 2019