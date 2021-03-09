Advertisement

The UPside - March 8, 2021

This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the The Lyle “Chummy” McDonald Memorial Hockey Tournament.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. and MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the The Lyle “Chummy” McDonald Memorial Hockey Tournament.

The annual fundraising tournament is held in March each year, and raises money to help youth be able to play hockey in the Menominee and Marinette area. The tournament has been going on for around 11 years now, and has awarded 148 scholarships totaling over $24,000.

Learn more about the tournament in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire
Front window at Café Rosetta in Calumet.
MDARD, WUPHD lift orders, license suspension for Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Banner for the Lyle McDonald Memorial Hockey Tournament.
The UPside - March 8, 2021
guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
LIVE at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
Madgoodies Studio is hosting Shailah's Flower Garden for a pop up sale this Saturday
Pop up flower sale at Madgoodies Studio
Madgoodies Studio owner Madeline Goodman is all about recycling and turning unused materials...
LIVE upcycled jewelry