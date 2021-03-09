The UPside - March 8, 2021

MENOMINEE, Mich. and MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the The Lyle “Chummy” McDonald Memorial Hockey Tournament.

The annual fundraising tournament is held in March each year, and raises money to help youth be able to play hockey in the Menominee and Marinette area. The tournament has been going on for around 11 years now, and has awarded 148 scholarships totaling over $24,000.

Learn more about the tournament in the video above.

