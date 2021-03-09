Surge of spring warmth before next system

Plan on an unseasonably warm day with highs into the 50s for many places in the southern U.P. Plus, it will be a breezy one with southerly winds increasing this afternoon as gusts push atleast 30mph. This is ahead of our next system, which will bring rain to the U.P. starting in the afternoon. Then, during the evening with temperatures dropping a bit will support some mix and freezing rain on the west end. By Thursday morning most of it will be out of the area with light snow on the west end. Temperatures will be more seasonal by the end of the week.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, much warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid 50s south/west, upper 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy becoming rain during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Morning mix with light snow in the west

>Highs: 30s north, low 40s south

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

