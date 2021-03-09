Advertisement

Surge of spring warmth before next system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on an unseasonably warm day with highs into the 50s for many places in the southern U.P. Plus, it will be a breezy one with southerly winds increasing this afternoon as gusts push atleast 30mph. This is ahead of our next system, which will bring rain to the U.P. starting in the afternoon. Then, during the evening with temperatures dropping a bit will support some mix and freezing rain on the west end. By Thursday morning most of it will be out of the area with light snow on the west end. Temperatures will be more seasonal by the end of the week.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, much warmer, and breezy

>Highs: Mid 50s south/west, upper 40s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy becoming rain during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Morning mix with light snow in the west

>Highs: 30s north, low 40s south

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 30s, low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire
Front window at Café Rosetta in Calumet.
MDARD, WUPHD lift orders, license suspension for Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 3/8/2021
Plan on a Breezy Spring Day Tuesday
warmer
Spring-like air surges in
Slippery conditions on roads and walkways from light glaze
Chance of light rain, freezing drizzle early Monday then becoming sunny and warmer
Daytime temps above normal with 40s possible in western locations.
Breezy and warmer Sunday