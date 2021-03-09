St. Ignace man makes emergency airplane landing in Baraboo, Wis. Saturday

BARABOO, Wis. (WLUC) - A St. Ignace airplane pilot had to make an emergency landing in Baraboo, Wisconsin on Saturday.

According to the Sauk County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, at 2:32 p.m. March 6, the Sauk County Communications Center received a call reporting an airplane had made an emergency landing on State Hwy 136, which is currently closed for construction.

Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies as well as Baraboo Fire and Ambulance were immediately dispatched to the area.

The pilot, Joseph R. Fullerton, of St. Ignace, told deputies the plane started to have fuel line issues forcing him to make an emergency landing. He was able to safely land on the closed highway.

Fullerton was uninjured during the emergency landing, deputies said, and the plane only had minor damage to one wing, caused by tree branches.

The Federal Aviation Administration assisted the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

