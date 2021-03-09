Advertisement

Plan on a Breezy Spring Day Tuesday

With Temperatures Continuing Well Above Average
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tuesday: Filtered sunshine, brisk southeast to southerly winds and warm

Highs: 50s west, 40s east, coolest near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Good chance of showers

Highs: 40s to 50

Thursday: Colder, mostly cloudy

Highs: mid 30s northwest to mid 40s southeast

Friday: Colder, some flurries, mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30 north, into the 30s south

Look for quiet, seasonable weather during the upcoming weekend.

