Plan on a Breezy Spring Day Tuesday

Tuesday: Filtered sunshine, brisk southeast to southerly winds and warm

Highs: 50s west, 40s east, coolest near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Good chance of showers

Highs: 40s to 50

Thursday: Colder, mostly cloudy

Highs: mid 30s northwest to mid 40s southeast

Friday: Colder, some flurries, mostly cloudy

Highs: around 30 north, into the 30s south

Look for quiet, seasonable weather during the upcoming weekend.

