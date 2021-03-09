New Number One team in UPSSA Division 1-3 Girls Basketball Poll
Sault Ste. Marie slides past Menominee
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll - Week Three
Boys
Division 1-3
1. Escanaba (4) 11-0 24 1
2. Iron Mountain (1) 11-0 21 2
3. Marquette 7-3 13 3
4. Bark River-Harris 11-0 7 4
5. Menominee 5-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Westwood (7-2) 2, Jeffers (10-1) 2.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 11-1 25 1
2. Rudyard 8-1 19 2
3. Munising 9-1 14 4
4. Dollar Bay 9-2 12 3
5. Stephenson 7-3 3 —
Others receiving votes: Chassell (7-3) 2.
Girls
Division 1-3
1. Sault Ste. Marie (3) 10-0 23 2
2. Menominee (2) 8-0 22 1
3. St. Ignace 6-3 14 3
4. Calumet 9-0 11 4
5. Negaunee 7-2 2 5
5. Escanaba 4-4 2 —
Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (10-2) 1.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 12-0 25 1
2. Carney-Nadeau 12-0 20 2
3. Baraga 7-3 11 3
4. Cedarville 5-1 9 4
5. Ontonagon 8-2 6 5
Others receiving votes: Pickford (6-2) 4.
