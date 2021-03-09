Advertisement

New Number One team in UPSSA Division 1-3 Girls Basketball Poll

Sault Ste. Marie slides past Menominee
High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll - Week Three

Boys

Division 1-3

1. Escanaba (4) 11-0 24 1

2. Iron Mountain (1) 11-0 21 2

3. Marquette 7-3 13 3

4. Bark River-Harris 11-0 7 4

5. Menominee 5-3 6 —

Others receiving votes: Westwood (7-2) 2, Jeffers (10-1) 2.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 11-1 25 1

2. Rudyard 8-1 19 2

3. Munising 9-1 14 4

4. Dollar Bay 9-2 12 3

5. Stephenson 7-3 3 —

Others receiving votes: Chassell (7-3) 2.

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Sault Ste. Marie (3) 10-0 23 2

2. Menominee (2) 8-0 22 1

3. St. Ignace 6-3 14 3

4. Calumet 9-0 11 4

5. Negaunee 7-2 2 5

5. Escanaba 4-4 2 —

Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (10-2) 1.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 12-0 25 1

2. Carney-Nadeau 12-0 20 2

3. Baraga 7-3 11 3

4. Cedarville 5-1 9 4

5. Ontonagon 8-2 6 5

Others receiving votes: Pickford (6-2) 4.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Murder scene on Ojibwa Trail
Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday

Latest News

U.P. Individual Wrestler Rankings - Week Three
File image
Big Ten Men’s Basketball All-conference Team announced
NMU hockey celebrates.
WCHA Postseason Begins With NMU Trip To BGSU
MTU women's basketball
Huskies No. 6 in final WBCA National Rankings Poll