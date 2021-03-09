MSP trooper honored with signed plaque following Rock puppy mill case

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan State Police trooper was honored by her community, for her efforts to protect and serve more than 250 animals.

In August 2020, Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh of the MSP Gladstone Post started an investigation of animal cruelty involving several dog, and horses.

For the initial seizure, MSP says there were 69 puppies, 66 adult dogs and 18 horses that were seized from the residence in Rock. After the animals were gathered, rescuers discovered several of the adults dogs were pregnant and had litters of puppies while at the Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba.

In all, there were more than 100 more puppies born while at the shelter, making more than 250 animals that were rescued.

Several months later, Tpr. Kanyuh was contacted and asked to attend a gathering. MSP says that when she arrived, she realized it was in her honor, with several of the people who adopted the dogs and puppies from the animal shelter in attendance.

The new owners of the dogs were so grateful, they wanted to express there gratitude to Tpr. Kanyuh for the work she put into this investigation.

MSP says the attendees all wrote a note and signed a banner which they presented to Tpr. Kanyuh, seen in the photos below.

“Tpr. Kanyuh herself, is an animal lover. This was a complaint that struck animal lovers’ hearts throughout the state of Michigan and beyond. Calls were received from all over asking how they can adopt one of the animals that were saved. This was an excellent show of support from the community for all of the animals, but also to Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh,” the MSP said.

Tpr. Lisa Kanyuh of the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post was honored following her help with the Rock puppy mill and horse investigation. (MSP)

