MSP salutes contributions of women during Women’s History Month

By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In recognition of March being Women’s History Month, the Michigan State Police is sending its appreciation to all of the women who serve in law enforcement.

In 1967, Tpr. Noreen Hillary and Tpr. Kay Whitfield became the first women to join the enlisted ranks of the MSP, Which the state police said makes the MSP one of the first state law enforcement agencies to employ female police officers.

These first female troopers were given the rank of “policewoman,” a title used until 1976, at which time the department discontinued the rank and began using “trooper” for both male and female enlisted members.

In 2011, Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, pictured above, ascended to the highest rank in the department, becoming the first female to serve as Director of the MSP. She served in this role until her retirement in December of 2018.

Today, women serve within the MSP in a variety of roles.

You can learn more about a few of our female members here.

