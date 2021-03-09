Michigan Department of State to upgrade virtual services

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Department of State is making upgrades to provide a better experience for Michigan residents this month. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the goal of the upgrades is to make conducting business with a local branch as convenient as possible.

“We want people to be able to do as much work with the State, with our office, without having to trek to a branch office to get their work done,” said Benson.

Secretary Benson says the new upgrades will allow Michiganders to do more driver’s license and state ID transactions on the web. Upgrades will also be made to the more than 140 self-service stations located in grocery stores throughout the state.

“You can renew or replace an enhanced driver’s license or state ID—even if you don’t need a new photo—at one of our self-service stations, and you can request a driving record without having to go to a branch office,” Benson explained.

In an effort to bring the government to the public, Benson says self-service stations will be established in more communities in the coming months.

“If you’re already going to the grocery store, we want you to be able to do your service for the state while you’re there as well,” said Benson.

The department will also improve the technology at branch offices. The license plate record system will be combined with the driver’s license and ID record system.

“That also makes our offices run more efficiently as well,” Benson said. “We can see more customers within a certain time period because there’s not as much moving back and forth between different computer systems.”

The upgrades will be made between Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, March 16 at 9 a.m. During that period, in-person branch appointments, self-service stations, and online services will be unavailable. Secretary Benson recommends handling any state business that needs to be done before March 11.

The Michigan Voter Information Center, Michigan.gov/Vote, will not be impacted.

For more information on services the Michigan Department of State provides, visit www.michigan.gov/sos.

Click here to read more about the upgrades.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.