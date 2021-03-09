Advertisement

MDOC reports third assault a Marquette Branch Prison this year

In 2020, there were a total of 20 staff assaults reported at the prison. The three assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3, and March 7.
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.
Shot of an MDOC officer in uniform.(MDOC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officer was assaulted at the Marquette Branch Prison over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 7, around 12:45 p.m., an officer was conducting a routine cell shakedown when the prisoner whose cell it was saw the officer in the cell and became upset, The inmate entered the cell and began to assault him.

The officer defended himself until other officers arrived and gained control of the prisoner and removed the prisoner from the area, the MDOC says.

The officer had bruising, abrasions as well as injuries to his hand. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and released later that day.

MDOC spokesperson, Chris Gautz, says this is the third assault to happen at Marquette Branch Prison this year.

He said in 2020, there were a total of 20 staff assaults reported at the prison. Of those assaults, three occurred in March 2020, within a span of five days.

“While it is not normal to have so many in such a close span, it can happen,” Gautz said.

The three assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3, and March 7.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
Murder scene on Ojibwa Trail
Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire

Latest News

The American Legion Reino Post 21 in Iron River.
American Legion Reino Post 21 opens for dine-in
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme to buying second-hand
TV6 logo behind the TV6 anchor desk.
TV6: Covering a pandemic
A house in Marquette.
Search for affordable housing in Marquette City continues