MDOC reports third assault a Marquette Branch Prison this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officer was assaulted at the Marquette Branch Prison over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 7, around 12:45 p.m., an officer was conducting a routine cell shakedown when the prisoner whose cell it was saw the officer in the cell and became upset, The inmate entered the cell and began to assault him.

The officer defended himself until other officers arrived and gained control of the prisoner and removed the prisoner from the area, the MDOC says.

The officer had bruising, abrasions as well as injuries to his hand. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and released later that day.

MDOC spokesperson, Chris Gautz, says this is the third assault to happen at Marquette Branch Prison this year.

He said in 2020, there were a total of 20 staff assaults reported at the prison. Of those assaults, three occurred in March 2020, within a span of five days.

“While it is not normal to have so many in such a close span, it can happen,” Gautz said.

The three assaults this year happened on Feb. 27, March 3, and March 7.

