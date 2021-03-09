MCHD releases overview of current COVID-19 variations of concern

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department has released current known information about COVID-19 variants in the United States and Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health authorities to identify and understand COVID-19 mutations of concern. At this time, information is limited and changing rapidly. Updates will be provided at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus as more information becomes available.

Viruses change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time.

The virus that causes COVID-19 (called SARS-CoV-2) is known to acquire, on average, one new mutation every two weeks.

A number of mutations have been identified, however, the variant first identified in the United Kingdom (U.K.), called B.1.1.7, is the first “Variant of Concern” for COVID-19 identified in Michigan.

B 1.351, first identified in South Africa, has also been identified in Michigan.

P.1 has been identified in the United States but not yet found in Michigan.

Additional variants are expected to be identified. Visit the CDCs New COVID-19 Variants web page for additional information.

The MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL) conducts surveillance to quickly identify any variants of interest, including B.1.1.7, B 1.351, and P.1.

The BOL conducts genetic sequencing of the virus and can identify variants.

Whole genome sequencing allows scientists to examine the genetic material of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

Over the past 12 months, laboratories across Michigan have been submitting samples to the state public health laboratory for surveillance to help monitor for any variants of concern.

The BOL prioritizes specimens for sequencing when there is increased concern for a new variant of the virus. For example, to target certain populations such as people with travel history where a variant has been identified.

The MDHHS BOL looks for the variant among people who test positive for COVID-19.

As people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are interviewed by public health, they are asked about recent travel history. Public health then tries to obtain samples from those who have a history of travel from a country where the variant is common.

The BOL requested that hospital laboratories send residual samples from COVID-19 positive tests to MDHHS for genetic sequencing. It was one of these samples that identified the B.1.1.7 variant among people infected with COVID-19 in Wayne County.

The University of Michigan laboratory can also conduct genetic sequencing, which is how the B.1.1.7 variant was discovered at the university. The MDHHS BOL and the University of Michigan lab are in contact daily to review results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with commercial labs.

CDC is contracting with large commercial diagnostic labs to sequence samples across the United States. The CDC contacts Michigan if there are variants of concern in any of the samples collected in the state.

Mutations in viruses are common.

New variants of viruses occur when there is a change (mutation) to the virus’ genes.

Mutations can result in three outcomes for a virus: some mutations may kill the virus, others may result in no change, and some may result in a virus that has a clinical, virologic or epidemiological difference.

Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist.

WHAT ARE THE VARIANTS OF CONCERN?

B.1.1.7 is believed to be more contagious, but there has been no indication it affects clinical outcomes or disease severity compared to the SARS-CoV-2 that has been circulating across the U.S. for months.

However, a higher rate of transmission would increase the number of people who need clinical care for COVID-19 with the new variant circulating in Michigan.

At this time, little-to-no impact is expected for natural immunity, testing, or vaccination.

There is no indication the new variant exhibits any changes in the virus that would impact the effectiveness of current vaccines.

It is possible that some mutations impact the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments,

however there is currently no evidence that this is the case with B.1.1.7.

B.1.351, the second variant of concern, has been identified in Michigan.

The B.1.351 variant was first identified in South Africa.

Less is known about the B.1.351 variant at this time, but it emerged independent of the B.1.1.7 variant.

This variant may also have a higher rate of transmission which would increase the number of people who need clinical care for COVID-19.

Currently there is no evidence to suggest that this variant has any impact on disease severity.

There is some evidence to indicate that one of the spike protein mutations, E484K, may affect neutralization by some polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies.

B.1.351 has been identified in Michigan.

The P.1 variant has been found in the United States but not yet found in Michigan.

The P.1 variant was first reported in Japan among four travelers from Brazil.

There is evidence to suggest that some of the mutations in the P.1 variant may affect the ability of antibodies (from natural infection or vaccination) to recognize and neutralize the virus, but additional studies are needed.

ACTIONS TO PROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH

When a variant of concern is identified, state and local health departments will take action to protect public health.

Contact tracing is prioritized for people who have had contact with variant case(s).

A 14-day quarantine (without option for ending quarantine early) is recommended for close contacts of people who have been infected with the variant.

Identify areas where others may have been exposed, and target testing and education to those areas.

Increase testing and ensure focused testing in areas of exposure: Pop-up testing rapidly held in communities/settings where the variant has been identified. When possible, individuals who may have been exposed are specifically invited to testing.

Increase targeted messaging on prevention: Reiterate the appropriate use of masks and add face shields to masks if people are concerned.

Now that variants are in Michigan, additional support is needed in all areas of the state to protect public health.

Increase testing and ensure focused testing in areas of exposure. MDHHS is beginning targeted testing for travelers, i.e., airports, bus terminals.

Aggressive messaging on prevention, particularly in areas where the variant has been found. Reiterate the appropriate use of masks and add face shields to masks if people are concerned. Recommend 14-day quarantine (without option to end quarantine early) for travelers from affected states/countries.

Continued aggressive vaccination efforts.

Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of new variants.

Get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Wear a mask around others. Wear a face shield in addition to a mask for additional protection if concerned.

Stay 6 feet apart from others.

Wash hands often.

Ventilate indoor spaces.

TIMELINES FOR VARIANTS OF CONCERN

B.1.1.7 The new variant B.1.1.7 was first identified in the U.K. at the end of September 2020. By the end of November, the area began experiencing an unexpected, rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. B.1.1.7 began spreading widely in the U.K. in mid-December 2020. The U.S. first identified the strain in Colorado December 29, 2020. Since then, the new variant has been identified in additional states including New York, California and Florida. The first case of B.1.1.7 in Michigan was identified January 17, 2021, in Washtenaw County.

B.1.351 B.1.351 was first identified in South Africa, in samples dating back to the beginning of October 2020. This variant was first detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021. The first case of B.1.135 in Michigan was identified March 8, 2021, in Jackson County.

P. 1 P.1 was first identified in January 2021 in travelers from Brazil who arrived in Japan. This variant was detected in the US at the end of January 2021. P.1 has not been detected in Michigan.



