Marquette City Police instructions for unregistered vehicles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If your vehicle is not registered with the state or your tags are expired, you are driving illegally.

The Marquette City Police are stopping vehicles and ticketing them for the violation, but there are ways to avoid a ticket.

The Police Department says the Secretary of State is experiencing a backlog in appointments after being closed for a few months during the pandemic. However, this should not stop people from getting their vehicles registered.

When making an appointment, the Secretary of State sends an e-mail confirming the date and time. Corporal Tim Forslund says to have a copy of that e-mail ready to present during a traffic stop.

“As long as you make the appointment, whether its two weeks or whether its two months away, as long as you have that proof, it shows you’re making an effort to get that vehicle registered,” says Corporal Forslund.

Without proof of an appointment, Corporal Forslund says a citation will be issued, the owner will need to appear in court, and the vehicle will be towed.

