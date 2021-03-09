LSCP will host annual celebration online; opens auction for bidding March 8-12

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership is hosting it’s yearly celebration online this year, and the auction is currently open for bidding.

Registration is available online to participate. Bidding is live from March 8th-12th.

Anyone is welcome to bid in the auction, and registration is free. Some of the items include gift baskets, lawn chairs, and jewelry.

The Partnership’s Outreach Coordinator, Megan O’Connor, says the community has stepped up with its donations.

“The amazing thing about this auction is outpouring of support that came from the businesses,” says O’Connor. “After the year that we had, you know 2020 was a catastrophe, it was horrible for everyone, especially these small businesses. And then for them to reach out and donate has been incredible.”

The money raised from the auction will go back into Marquette County through working with local businesses.

The annual celebration will take place on virtually this Thursday, March 11th at 4:30pm. To register for the celebration, click here.

O’Connor adds some sponsors for the events include: Blue Cross Blue Shield, Enbridge, Eagle Mine, Cleveland Cliffs, and UP Health System.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.