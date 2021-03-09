Advertisement

Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority looks to add boardwalk along trail in Negaunee

This addition will make a safer passage for the many walkers and bikers that frequent the trail.
A layout of the plans to construct a boardwalk along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee.
A layout of the plans to construct a boardwalk along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is looking for support in building a boardwalk along part of the trail in Negaunee.

The boardwalk will start about a mile from the trailhead and stretch over 400 feet of marshland. Interpretative signage and viewing areas will be included in the project.

This addition will make a safer passage for the many walkers and bikers that frequent the trail.

The Recreation Authority Administrator Carol Fulsher says they hope to construct the boardwalk by 2023.

“We just want to start introducing people not only to our history but to the natural environment, and we thought this would be a good chance to get out into the marshlands, since we own it, and start talking about what wetlands are, what marshlands are,” says Fulsher.

There will be a public hearing on the boardwalk project on March 24th. The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is applying for grants to help fund the project, and community support is needed.

Fulsher says community members that want to help can write letters of support and email them to ironoreheritage@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
Murder scene on Ojibwa Trail
Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire

Latest News

Starters at Rock River Farm
Spring is in the air; U.P. gardening centers prepare for new season of planting
COVID-19 one year later: The news in a pandemic
COVID-19 one year later: The news in a pandemic
Spring weight restrictions are in place for all state roads
Spring weight restrictions are in place for all state roads
Michigan Secretary of State offering extended online services
Michigan Secretary of State offering extended online services
Popup thrift shop opens in Marquette
Popup thrift shop opens in Marquette