Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority looks to add boardwalk along trail in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is looking for support in building a boardwalk along part of the trail in Negaunee.

The boardwalk will start about a mile from the trailhead and stretch over 400 feet of marshland. Interpretative signage and viewing areas will be included in the project.

This addition will make a safer passage for the many walkers and bikers that frequent the trail.

The Recreation Authority Administrator Carol Fulsher says they hope to construct the boardwalk by 2023.

“We just want to start introducing people not only to our history but to the natural environment, and we thought this would be a good chance to get out into the marshlands, since we own it, and start talking about what wetlands are, what marshlands are,” says Fulsher.

There will be a public hearing on the boardwalk project on March 24th. The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority is applying for grants to help fund the project, and community support is needed.

Fulsher says community members that want to help can write letters of support and email them to ironoreheritage@gmail.com

