Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, March 10, to honor the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus in Michigan and mourn those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Michiganders are also being asked to turn on the lights outside of their homes on Wednesday, March 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., in remembrance of the Michiganders we have lost.

As of this order, the coronavirus has infected 598,014 and killed 15,670 people in Michigan.

“One year ago, our world changed forever as we confronted the greatest challenge of our generation,” Whitmer said. “By lowering the flags to honor the one-year anniversary of the virus’s confirmed presence in Michigan, we remember the nearly 16,000 sons and daughters, moms and dads, and neighbors and friends who passed away from COVID-19 in Michigan. As we honor their legacies, let us also take a moment to grieve together, and know that we are not alone in our mourning.

“One year after our first confirmed case, we now have three safe and effective vaccines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. I encourage all Michiganders to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene and get vaccinated once they are eligible because this is the most effective way to protect you, your family, and others from COVID-19. There is light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost to COVID-19 by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should remain lowered through Saturday, March 20 in accordance with the previous announcement for former Attorney General Frank J. Kelley. Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 21.

