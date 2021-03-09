MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small fire at a Marquette laundromat this morning is an important reminder about preventing fires in your home.

At 5 o’clock this morning the Marquette City Fire Department responded to a dryer fire at King Koin Laundromat on Third Street.

The fire was quickly put out, although it could have spread if a passerby didn’t notice smoke coming from the building.

Marquette firefighter Dan Pruner says dryer fires are easily prevented by regularly cleaning your dryer’s lint trap.

“Dryer fires happen. Clean out your dryer vents. It’s a common thing that happens in homes,” warns Pruner. “The dryer vents get plugged with lint so, yep. Clean the filter every time and you know, once a year maybe clean out the metal pipe that goes outside.”

King Koin had to close for cleaning following the fire.

It is unknown when it will reopen.

