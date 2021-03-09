Advertisement

Dryer Fire at King Koin Laundromat

Avoid dryer fires by regularly cleaning your dryer’s lint trap
The Marquette City Fire Department responded to a call at King Koin laundromat this morning
The Marquette City Fire Department responded to a call at King Koin laundromat this morning(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A small fire at a Marquette laundromat this morning is an important reminder about preventing fires in your home.

At 5 o’clock this morning the Marquette City Fire Department responded to a dryer fire at King Koin Laundromat on Third Street.

The fire was quickly put out, although it could have spread if a passerby didn’t notice smoke coming from the building.

Marquette firefighter Dan Pruner says dryer fires are easily prevented by regularly cleaning your dryer’s lint trap.

“Dryer fires happen. Clean out your dryer vents. It’s a common thing that happens in homes,” warns Pruner. “The dryer vents get plugged with lint so, yep. Clean the filter every time and you know, once a year maybe clean out the metal pipe that goes outside.”

King Koin had to close for cleaning following the fire.

It is unknown when it will reopen.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
car crash
Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba
A file image of the Chocolay Township Fire Hall
No injuries in Chocolay Township house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Murder scene on Ojibwa Trail
Judge rules Marquette murder suspect ‘competent to proceed’ in court hearing Monday

Latest News

guest artist at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
LIVE at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
Madgoodies Studio is hosting Shailah's Flower Garden for a pop up sale this Saturday
Pop up flower sale at Madgoodies Studio
Madgoodies Studio owner Madeline Goodman is all about recycling and turning unused materials...
LIVE upcycled jewelry
Generic library image. (Pexels/Stanislav Kondratiev)
National Reading Month: Marquette library encourages everyone to read a book