American Legion Reino Post 21 opens for dine-in

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Indoor dining is now open at the American Legion in Iron River.

Taco Tuesday kicked-off, for Reino Post 21, after nearly one year closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating is limited inside, and masks are required until you sit at the table.

The post commander, Robert Scholl, says it’s better than staying closed because now people can gather again, in a safe way.

“It’s a way to get back with the community, you know talk to them, and see how everything’s going; I look forward to it,” he said.

The post will continue to offer indoor dining, including its rib dinner this Saturday, and fish fry Friday, starting April 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.