Woman hit by car while crossing a street in Escanaba

car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman was lying in the middle of an intersection as Escanaba Public Safety responded to a crash around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, the woman was hit by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk of the 3rd Avenue North and Stephenson Avenue intersection in Escanaba.

The pedestrian had the right of way but the driver, reportedly, did not see her and struck her.

The woman was taken to OSF ER, but she is expected to live. The driver of the vehicle was at fault and cited.

