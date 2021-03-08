Advertisement

WCHA Postseason Begins With NMU Trip To BGSU

NMU hockey celebrates.
NMU hockey celebrates.(WLUC)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The field is set and the Northern Michigan University hockey program will face Bowling Green State University on the road for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Postseason Quarterfinals.

The first two games of the best-of-three series are set for 7:07 p.m. puck drops on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13. A third game, if necessary, will take place at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.

All games can be streamed live with a flohockey.tv subscription or catch Dave Danis on the call via rrnsports.com and 100.3 The Point.

AGAINST THE FALCONS

The two teams most recently met in Marquette, Michigan where the Wildcats went 0-1-1 against the Falcons. With a shootout victory in Friday night’s contest, NMU picked up two league points in the weekend series.

Rico DiMatteo registered a career-high 36 saves in his game one shutout, the first of his career, while stopping all six attempts by the opposition in the shootout to grab the extra point.

FOLLOW ALONG

Social Media: https://twitter.com/NMU_Wildcats and https://twitter.com/NMUHockey

Live Stats: https://bgsufalcons.com/sidearmstats/mhockey/summary

Radio: http://www.rrnsports.com/

Video: http://share.flosports.tv/SHI1

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats concluded their regular season with a home-and-home tilt against Michigan Technological University in which the team fell to the Huskies in overtime to wrap up the 2020-21 regular season.

After the Huskies struck twice on the power play Saturday night, the Wildcats fought back, forcing the overtime session with a pair of goals late in the third. Ultimately, MTU took the victory and moved into a tie with NMU in the WCHA standings.

Rylan Van Unen scored his first collegiate goal in the overtime game, scoring the first Wildcat goal of the night with an assist to his twin brother Mike.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

