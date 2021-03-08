Vice President of Calumet Electronics named to serve on Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan board

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (AIAM) is proud to announce the addition of two new board members; Sara McMurray, Director of Sales and Marketing at Premier Thermal, in Lansing, and Todd Brassard, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Calumet Electronics Corporation, in Calumet.

“We are honored to have these talented professionals join the AIAM Board of Directors,” said George Kiefer, AIAM Board Chairman. “Sara and Todd bring unique perspectives and their industry experience will further strengthen our Board as we continue to advance the growth, depth, and opportunity of Michigan’s aerospace industry.”

“AIAM has done an incredible job raising the awareness of Michigan’s aerospace industry,” said McMurray. “I’m proud to bring my experience and background to serve on the AIAM Board of Directors and will work diligently to advance our mutual goals of growing Michigan’s economy through aerospace.”

“The breadth and depth of the aerospace industry is Michigan’s greatest kept secret,” said Brassard. “AIAM is working diligently to elevate the aerospace industry to policy makers and leaders across Michigan. I look forward to joining this effort and, with the help of leaders in our state, continuing to diversify Michigan’s economy to attract and retain much-needed talent.”

The addition of McMurray to the board is in preparation for board member Alex Vlielander from Liebherr-Aerospace in Saline who will transition from his current board position later this year to serve as a strategic advisor to the organization. Kiefer commented that Vlielander has been a valuable founding member of the board and we are grateful to have him continue supporting AIAM with his industry knowledge and experience. Brassard fills an open position for AIAM in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Board member positions are three-year terms, with no inherent term-limits.

The respective member additions also brought changes to the Board leadership with Matt Eurich, COO at WTI, a CertTech Company, transitioning from his service as Treasurer to the position of Vice-Chair of the Board. Jeff Simek, General Manager of Operations at RCO Aerospace & Engineering will assume the role of Treasurer.

“We are fortunate to have leading industry professionals serve on the AIAM Board of Directors,” said Tony Vernaci, Founder and President of AIAM. “I look forward to working with the Board and each of our member companies to continue to broaden AIAM’s scope and network with the ultimate goal of ensuring Michigan maintains a pro-business and pro-aerospace environment.”

The Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan is a non-profit, member-driven industry organization. It is a platform for aerospace leaders in the state to work together on a common set of priorities to strengthen and support the continued growth in the industry through talent attraction and new investment in Michigan.

Learn more about AIAM by visiting their website www.aiamnow.com. To learn more about Calumet Electronics, click here.

