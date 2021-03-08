Advertisement

Upper Michigan surpasses 100K COVID-19 vaccinations given

In the U.P., state data shows 100,771 doses have been administered as of Friday evening.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan has reached a milestone in coronavirus vaccine distribution, surpassing 100,000 doses given.

In Upper Michigan, state data shows 100,771 doses have been administered as of Friday evening. A total of 108,875 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were shipped to the U.P. as of last week.

38,646 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means 12.9 percent of the U.P.’s population is fully vaccinated.

More vaccine shipments are expected for additional vaccine clinics this week. For more information on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Upper Michigan, click here. To follow statewide vaccine data, click here.

